Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $44,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chemed by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chemed by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $505.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $528.72.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total transaction of $980,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,444,780 in the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

