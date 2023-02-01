Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 203.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

