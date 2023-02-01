Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 92,833 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,762 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 214,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BTT opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0564 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.