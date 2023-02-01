Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 92,833 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,762 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 214,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE BTT opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
