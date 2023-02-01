Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.