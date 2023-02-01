American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Argus

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Argus from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

