Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Atria Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

