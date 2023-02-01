Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,887.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 36,566 shares worth $3,413,176. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

