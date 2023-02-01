Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,691 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

GOOGL opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 36,566 shares valued at $3,413,176. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.