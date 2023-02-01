Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $160.93 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. The business had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 80.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after acquiring an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systrade AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,218,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

