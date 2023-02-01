Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 143,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $226.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.50.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

