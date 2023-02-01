Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 33,625 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,923.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 36,566 shares valued at $3,413,176. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

