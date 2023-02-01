9,655 Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 742,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,430,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,823,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 261,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HTRB opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $39.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.