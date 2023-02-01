8,561 Shares in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.
Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $42.96.
