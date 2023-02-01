236,573 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 297.4% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

AUY opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

