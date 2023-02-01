1,605 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 169,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 4.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.