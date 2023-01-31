Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.33 and traded as low as C$1.93. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 19,096 shares traded.
Zentek Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 9.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18.
Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zentek Company Profile
Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.
