Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

