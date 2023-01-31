Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.73.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

