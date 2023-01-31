Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,937.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

