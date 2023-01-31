Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 901.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,541 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

