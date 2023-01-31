Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $420.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $430.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.71.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.31.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

