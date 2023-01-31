Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

