Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 102,468 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 519.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $21,926,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $19,338,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $11,989,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $7,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $6,120,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AX opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

