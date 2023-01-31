Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.66

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.66 and traded as low as $68.53. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $68.58, with a volume of 7,778,052 shares changing hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 22,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

