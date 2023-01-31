US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,471 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 139.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $84,402.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,943 shares of company stock worth $3,519,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

