Stephen M. Hauber Sells 11,351 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Navient

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Navient by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Navient by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Navient by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

