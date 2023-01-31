Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Decreases By 5.5%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 17,310,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 202.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fluor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.