Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Drops By 5.5%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $313.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.74. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Insider Activity

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $36,231.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares in the company, valued at $631,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares in the company, valued at $26,984,083.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $36,231.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,131 shares of company stock worth $255,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

