Short Interest in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Declines By 5.7%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,718 shares of company stock worth $2,466,734. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.