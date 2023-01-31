Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Drops By 5.6%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,032,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,664,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 26,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $123,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,032,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,664,499.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 596,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:BW opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $569.00 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.94. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

