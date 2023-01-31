Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $220.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $230.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.67. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

