Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.64

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.64 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.53). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.74), with a volume of 351,809 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.64.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

