Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.65

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.65 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.28 ($0.11). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 9.39 ($0.12), with a volume of 415,194 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £55.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

