Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.47

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.47 and traded as low as $14.28. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 662,184 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,050 ($87.07) to GBX 7,400 ($91.39) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($101.27) to GBX 7,800 ($96.33) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($104.98) to GBX 7,500 ($92.63) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,850.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

