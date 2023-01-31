Raymond James & Associates Sells 26,063 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Kohl’s by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

