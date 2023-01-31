R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

