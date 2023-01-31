Quilter Plc Acquires 161,437 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,848.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,437 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

