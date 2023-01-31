Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.69

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.69 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 111.90 ($1.38). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 114.60 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,521,903 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays cut Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 105 ($1.30) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 955.00.
Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
Read More
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.