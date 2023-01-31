Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.69

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.69 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 111.90 ($1.38). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 114.60 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,521,903 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 105 ($1.30) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 955.00.

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

About Primary Health Properties

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.46%.

(Get Rating)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.