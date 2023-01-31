Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) COO Acquires $15,998.50 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) COO Rutul R. Shah acquired 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $15,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 62,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Precigen Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 33.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
