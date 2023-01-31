Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari Purchases 22,857 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $324.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. Precigen had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 82.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

