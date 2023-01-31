Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.53

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.53 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.99). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 80.40 ($0.99), with a volume of 111,634 shares trading hands.

Picton Property Income Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £440.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.00.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

