Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
