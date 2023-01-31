Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,741.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

