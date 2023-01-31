Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Olin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 27.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 71.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

