National Bankshares Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$65.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$60.86.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$55.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$61.77.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

