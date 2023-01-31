Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.47

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.47 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.44). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,302,563 shares traded.

Nanoco Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.47. The stock has a market cap of £116.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

About Nanoco Group

(Get Rating)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.