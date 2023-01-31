MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,916.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.