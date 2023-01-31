McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

