Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $380.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $371.12 on Monday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $356.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

