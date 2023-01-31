Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
